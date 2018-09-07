Jammu And Kashmir Cops Go Undercover As Stone Throwers To Catch Real Ones

Stone throwers leading the mob were caught by Jammu and Kashmir policemen (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday adopted a fresh strategy of getting hold of stone throwers by planting its men among them at historic Jama Masjid downtown to arrest the real culprits in action.

After the Friday prayers today, a mob started throwing stones at police and CRPF personnel but there was no retaliation this time and not even a single teargas shell was lobbed or baton charge initiated by the law enforcing force.

As the crowd swelled to over 100 people and two chronic stone throwers started leading the agitation, the first tear gas shell was lobbed at the mob dispersing them.

However, to the surprise of the two stone throwers, who were leading the mob, they were grabbed by policemen, covertly placed in the crowd, and whisked away in waiting vehicles.

The policemen, who disguised as stone throwers, brandished toy guns to scare others while the duo were taken to the police station.

Perplexed by the development, the stone throwers ended the protest early today as they were caught unaware of the police strategy.

This strategy was earlier executed in 2010 when scores of policemen were deployed in the mob to identify and arrested stone throwers in the area.