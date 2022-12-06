Jammu And Kashmir Cop Loses Promotion Over Second Marriage

Two annual increments of the cop shall be withheld for a period of two years. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday imposed a penalty to withhold promotion for a period of two years of a deputy superintendent of police for contracting second marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government, officials said.

An order in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.

"The competent authority, being satisfied with the inquiry and the procedure followed in this case, arrived at a decision of imposing a penalty of withholding two increments without cumulative effect and withholding promotion for a period of two years of DySP Basharat Hussain Dar as per rule 30 of the J&K civil services (classification, control and appeal) rules, 1956, for violating rule 22(1) of the J&K government employees (conduct) rules, 1971," the order read.

Two annual increments of Dar shall be withheld for a period of two years without cumulative effect from the date of issue of this order and his promotion shall be withheld for a period of two years from the date of issue of this order, it said.

The order said departmental proceeding was initiated against the DySP based on the recommendations of the DGP for having contracted second marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government.

The probe was held against Dar and due process was followed by serving him with memo along with the statement of imputations in support of the charge and other connected documents in 2017, it said.

Dar had denied the charge as baseless and unfounded. He, in his response, further stated that he contracted the second marriage after divorcing his first wife. The reply of his defence was examined and it was decided to have an in-depth inquiry into the charge, the order said.

Accordingly, an officer was appointed to inquire into the charge served upon the officer and the inquiry officer submitted the report of inquiry by concluding that Dar contracted second marriage with second wife during the subsistence of his first marriage without obtaining prior permission from the government, it said.

The competent authority, which examined the report of the inquiry officer, did not find any cogent reasons to change his decision on imposing penalty against the deputy superintendent of police, the order read.

