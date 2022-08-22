Civilians Injured In Grenade Blast By Terrorists In Srinagar: Police

Srinagar grenade blast: Those injured were given first aid, police said. (File)

Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

According to Srinagar Police, terrorists threw a grenade at Nishat area in Srinagar, causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries who were given first aid and discharged from the hospital, it said.

There was an incident of grenade throwing in nishat area by terrorists, causing a low intensity blast. A couple of civilians received minor injuries, all were given first aid and all have been discharged from hospital. Case registered to nab the culprit(s) — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 21, 2022

Police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to arrest the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kgs in Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2022

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

