Civilians Injured In Grenade Blast By Terrorists In Srinagar: Police

According to Srinagar Police, terrorists threw a grenade at Nishat area, causing a low-intensity blast.

Srinagar grenade blast: Those injured were given first aid, police said. (File)

Srinagar:

Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

According to Srinagar Police, terrorists threw a grenade at Nishat area in Srinagar, causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries who were given first aid and discharged from the hospital, it said.

Police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to arrest the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kgs in Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



