Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary Reviews Arrangements For 'Darbar Move'

The officer reviewed the arrangements for smooth functioning of the Civil Secretariat (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed on Thursday arrangements for the nearly 150-year-old practice of bi-annual shifting of the state capital between Jammu and Srinagar known as ''Darbar Move''.

All move offices, including the Civil Secretariat -- the seat of government -- and the Raj Bhavan, will close in Srinagar on October 25 and 26 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

The ''Darbar Move'' was started in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold of winters in Srinagar. The practice was continued by elected governments post-Independence.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the chief secretary reviewed the arrangements being made for smooth functioning of the Civil Secretariat during the shifting of the capital, an official spokesperson said.

Principal Secretary, Planning, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh and other senior civil and police officers attended the meeting.

The officers concerned informed the chief secretary about the arrangements and the renovation work being done by their departments, the spokesperson said.

The renovation, face lifting and other allied works inside and outside the Civil Secretariat have been completed, he said, adding the chief secretary directed the BSNL authorities to ensure that telephone lines and Internet connections are made fully functional by the time move offices open.

Mr Subrahmanyam sought details of security arrangements and reviewed the arrangements for residential accommodation of move employees and directed the estate department to conduct inspection of private hotels which are to be hired for staff accommodation, the spokesperson said.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.