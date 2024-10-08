Omar Abdullah's Message Ahead Of J&K Vote Counting: 'Hope Results Will Reflect The Good Fight'

The JKNC contested the electiions in alliance with the Congress.

Ahead of the counting of votes cast in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, J&K National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah hoped the results would reflect the "good fight".

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that his party is open to a strategic post-poll alliance with the PDP to keep the BJP out of power. He also ruled out any chance of staking claim to the Chief Minister's post should his alliance win the election.

Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2024

The JKNC was among the parties that contested the first polls to be held in the Union Territory in 10 years. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1.

While the JKNC contested in alliance with the Congress, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested separately. The Congress-JKNC combine is predicted to win the most seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a poll of polls.

Key candidates contesting Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are Omar Abdullah, who is fighting from the Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference (from Handwara and Kupwara seats), Congress' Tariq Hamid Karra (from Batamaloo) and BJP state president Ravinder Raina (Nowshera seat).

The other notable contestants are Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), PDP leaders Waheed Para (Pulwama), Iltija Mufti (Bijbehara), who is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora), CPI(M) veteran Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (Kulgam) and former deputy J&K chief ministers Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Tara Chand.