7 Houseboats Destroyed In Massive Fire At Srinagar's Nigeen Lake

Srinagar Lake Fire: The initial blaze was caused by a tourist's hookah, said officials.

Seven houseboats were burned in a raging fire in Srinagar's Nigeen Lake early Monday morning.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the massive blaze but despite their efforts, all seven houseboats were completely destroyed.

The fire broke out on the India Palace Houseboat, anchored behind the Nigeen Club, and quickly spread to adjacent boats on the lake. More than 30 tourists were in the houseboats when the fire erupted. No injuries have been reported so far.

"We risked our lives but evacuated and saved all tourists," said one houseboat owner.

This is the second time this year that Jammu and Kashmir's trademark houseboats have been lost to a Srinagar fire. In January, two houseboats were destroyed after they caught fire on Dal lake.

Houseboats, often made of cedarwood, are known for their exquisite wood carvings, and serve as a marker of an age-old tradition in Kashmir. With Kashmiri houseboats acting as a significant draw for tourists, the loss is an immense cultural blow.