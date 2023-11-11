3 Tourists From Bangladesh Killed In Houseboat Fire At Srinagar's Dal Lake

Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Three tourists from Bangladesh died in a houseboat fire at Dal Lake in Srinagar today. The bodies were found hours after several houseboats on the lake were reduced to ashes in a massive fire early this morning, the police said.

The three tourists are Bangladeshi nationals who were staying at the Safeena houseboat that was destroyed in the fire.

Police said the fire broke out at a houseboat near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake, which quickly spread and engulfed other houseboats.

At least five houseboats have been destroyed, some others suffered damage, officials said.

