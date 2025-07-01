Meet The 69-Year-Old Dutch Woman Who's Been Cleaning Kashmir's Dal Lake For The Past 5 Years

Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman, a 69-year-old Dutch woman affectionately known as the "Mother of Dal," has been single-handedly leading a quiet revolution to protect Kashmir's environment. Armed with nothing but her determination and love for nature, Ms Spaanderman has devoted over two decades to preserving the beauty of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Recently, a viral video showcasing her efforts, in which she picks up plastic bags and used bottles from the lake, has captured hearts online.

Her connection to Kashmir began almost 25 years ago when she first visited the valley and was captivated by its breathtaking beauty. Over time, her bond with the region grew stronger, and five years ago, she decided to make Kashmir her permanent home. She then made it her mission to safeguard the iconic lake's splendour.

Kashmir Rights Forum shared the video on X and wrote, "Kudos to Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman for her selfless efforts in cleaning Srinagar's Dal Lake for the past 5 years. This dedication serves as an inspiration to preserve Kashmir's natural beauty. Let's join hands to keep our paradise clean & pristine."

As a passionate cyclist and nature lover, she can often be seen pedalling through Srinagar's streets, promoting eco-friendly living and healthy habits.

Through her Instagram, Ms Spaanderman also offers a glimpse into life in Kashmir, sharing stunning landscapes, cultural insights, and updates on her environmental efforts. Her posts have garnered widespread support and admiration, both domestically and internationally.

Locals and environmentalists have also appreciated her dedication and quiet commitment to preserving Kashmir's natural beauty. One user from Instagram wrote, "What a courageous lady.... Following her. Passion and targets at this age. Impressed after I saw your profile."