Jammu Airport To Resume Normal Flight Operations From Tuesday

Night landing at the Jammu Airport will take some more time (File)

Jammu Airport will resume normal flight operations from Tuesday after it witnessed restricted seven-hour operations daily since March 20, officials said on Sunday. Flight operations were restricted due to the resurfacing work on the runway being done by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Jammu Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria issued a fresh flight schedule effective from April 20, marking the resumption of normal flight operations to and from the airport.

According to the schedule, 25 flights of different airlines will operate from various destinations.

"The airport will be available for operations under earlier normal watch hours with effect from April 20. The first flight from Delhi is expected to land at the airport at 7.35 am and the last flight to depart for Srinagar at 4.20 pm," Mr Beuria told news agency PTI.

However, night landing at the airport will take some more time, he said.

"The IAF is doing base work for runway lights to be fitted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI)," he said.

Earlier, the IAF had proposed complete closure of the airport for 15 days from March 6 for laying of the final two top DAC-II layers on the runway surface.

But the order drew a strong resentment from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. It lodged a protest with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and requested the intervention of the Defence Ministry to ensure that the resurfacing is carried out in such a manner that civilian air traffic is not affected during the day time.

Later, the decision was modified and flight operations were restricted to seven hours daily from March 10 to April 19 in consultation with the AAI.