Jamia Millia Islamia University's Official Website Hacked, Reads, 'Happy Birthday Pooja'

The hacked website of Jamia Millia Islamia read "Happy Birthday Pooja".

So May 22 is Pooja's birthday and now the whole of Jamia knows about it ! Guess how ?

The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hacked late midnight on Tuesday.On visiting Jamia Milia Islmia University's official website last night (http://jmi.ac.in), a birthday wish greeted the users. It read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love."No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the same and the University officials too are yet to comment on the hacking episode.Currently, the Jamia Millia Islamia University's website is back up, but Twitter users had a field day on this alarming yet funny development."So May 22 is Pooja's birthday and now the whole of Jamia knows about it ! Guess how ? The technical Aashiq has hacked the Jamia Millia Islamia website and wrote #HappyBirthdayPooja on the page ! Impressive isnt it ..cops some cupid work for you guys," wrote a user.



"Pooja Should marry him!!," suggested another user.

Someone just hacked the Jamia University website. And Pooja: you're either a very lucky lady or you need to run, very fast. pic.twitter.com/mE824kU8oK - Aniruddha Ghosal (@aniruddhg1) May 21, 2018

Jamia Millia Islamia is a public central university in Delhi. It was established during British rule in 1920.



Earlier this year, websites of Home, Defence, Law and Labour Ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack, raising a serious question on the security system of the country.

