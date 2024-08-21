PM Modi To Visit 'Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial': All You Need To Know

Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Poland, will pay homage to the 'Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial' on Wednesday, August 21. The PM will pay tribute to two other memorials as well.

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, the Indian Ambassador to Poland, confirmed to news agency ANI, saying, "He will be the first Prime Minister to pay respects at all three memorials." She also mentioned that PM Modi will address the Indian community in Poland, which is expected to be a "rousing meeting".

The landmark visit, first by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years, comes at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi to visit Poland | Indian ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mohamed Mallick says, "After arrival here tomorrow PM Modi will first visit pay his homage to the three memorials and he will be the first prime minister to pay his respects at all these three… pic.twitter.com/tR9jnPUvGw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial

The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, a former Maharaja of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar) in Gujarat. Known as the 'Good Maharaja', he is remembered for his humanitarian efforts during World War II when he provided refuge to hundreds of Polish children escaping the USSR. The monument, located in Poland, is a tribute to his legacy.

About Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji

Jam Shri Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja was born in Saroda in 1895 and pursued his education at Rajkumar College, Malvern College, and University College London. In 1919, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the British Army, a military career he held for over two decades.

Throughout his military service, he was attached to the 125th Napier's Rifles (The Rajputana Rifles) in 1920 and received honorary promotions in the Indian Army until 1947, ultimately achieving the rank of lieutenant-general.

Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja succeeded his uncle, the renowned cricketer KS Ranjitsinhji, as Maharaja of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1948. He also served as the longest-serving President of the Governing Council of the Rajkumar College, Rajkot, from 1939 until his death in 1966.

Jam Saheb was knighted in 1935 for his outstanding contributions.

How the Maharaja helped the Polish children

Jam Saheb Digvijay Sinhji helped over 1,000 Polish children who were evacuated from the Soviet Union in 1941 during WWII. These children, orphans and refugees, were brought to India and cared for by the 'Good Maharaja'. He provided them with food, shelter, education and cultural activities.

In 1942, he established a Polish children's camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi, complete with a kindergarten, schools, hospital, library and more. The Maharaja personally oversaw the camp, setting up art studios, theatre groups, and cultural activities. His kindness and generosity inspired others, ultimately helping around 5,000 Polish children survive the war in India.

At the time, Jam Saheb welcomed the children to Nawanagar, saying, "Do not consider yourself orphans. You are now Nawnagaris, and I am Bapu, father of all the people of Nawanagar, so also yours."

This legacy of compassion and kindness was honoured by the Polish Parliament in March 2016, by setting up the 'Jam Saheb Of Nawanagar Memorial'. A school in Warsaw, Poland, is also named after Maharaja Jadeja to honour his legacy.

The Polish children's camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi operated until 1945 when it was eventually closed, and the children were relocated to Valivade, near Kolhapur. Today, the former campsite is part of the 300-acre campus of the Sainik School in Balachadi.

PM Modi's Poland visit: Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on August 21-22. Here is his schedule:

9:30 am (IST): Departure from India for Warsaw

5:30 pm: Arrival at Warsaw Military Airport

7:55 pm - 8:20 pm: Wreath laying at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial

8:30 pm - 9:00 pm: Wreath laying at Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino and Kolhapur Memorial

11:20 pm - 11:55 pm: Community event at Hotel Sheraton

After his Poland visit, PM Modi will depart for Ukraine on August 22 and arrive in Kyiv on August 23. During his brief visit, he will spend around seven hours in Ukraine and hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will then return to Poland.