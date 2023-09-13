Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: Gold, Silver Worth Over 5 Crore Seized Rajasthan

The ED seized gold and silver worth Rs 5.86 crore during its searches in Jaipur. (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate has seized gold and silver worth Rs 5.86 crore during its searches at several bank lockers of suspects in Jaipur in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission case, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches were conducted on Tuesday at the lockers held by individuals involved in the case, they said.

"During the search operations on September 12, 9.635 kg gold worth Rs 5.83 crore and 6.349 kg silver worth Rs. 3.90 lakh were seized. Further, the total seizure in the instant case till date is Rs. 8.82 crore, including gold/silver worth Rs.6.50 crore," the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering probe by the ED was started on the basis of an FIR by ACB, Rajasthan against individual contractors including Padamchand Jain and others for bribing public servants to secure illegal protection, obtain tenders, approve bills, and conceal irregularities related to contracts with the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), it said. BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena had in June alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

He had alleged that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme.

"A scam of Rs 20,000 crore was committed under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission... This was done together by the PHED minister and the department secretary," Kirori Lal Meena had alleged.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented by PHED.

