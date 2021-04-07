5 Cops Seen Dancing In Video Inside Odisha Police Station, One Suspended

An unidentified person captured the video and posted it on social media (Representational)

An assistant sub-inspector of police was on Tuesday suspended after a video showing five cops, including a woman home guard, in uniform dancing to the tunes of a popular Odia song inside a police station in Odisha's Jajpur district has gone viral on social media, an officer said.

In the video, the faces and uniforms of the dancing police personnel are smeared in colours while other employees of the Panikoili police station are seen clapping and cheering the five.

The incident which violated rules may have taken place on the occasion of the Holi festival, Superintendent of Police Rahul PR said.

ASI Sanjay Dash was placed under suspension after preliminary inquiry, he said.

"We have launched a probe and action will be taken against the other police personnel involved in the incident on the basis of the inquiry report," the SP said.

An unidentified person captured the video and posted it on social media.

