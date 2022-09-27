Jaish Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

A police spokesperson said one of the two ultras was shot dead. (Representational)

A member of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Tuesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Ahwatoo area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two JeM ultras were trapped in the cordoned area.

"Two local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing #encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases," Mr Kumar said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson said one of the two ultras was shot dead while the operation was still in progress.

