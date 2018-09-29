Country Cannot Progress Without Support Of Women: Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sansthan in Rajasthan's Jaipur, he said women are no lesser than men.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the country cannot progress without the support of women (PTI)

Jaipur: 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the country cannot progress without the support of women and people need to change their mindset and treat them as goddesses rather than slaves.

Women have been handling family affairs and acting as leaders in major sectors, which is a positive indication, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

Batting for the need for strict laws for women security, Mr Bhagwat said, law has its limitation and people should work to raise social awareness, instill values in the society.

