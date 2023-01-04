Jain Monk Dies Protesting Move To Turn Jharkhand Pilgrim Site Into Tourist Spot

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath Hills of Jharkhand.

A 72-year-old Jain monk who was on a fast against the Jharkhand government's decision to declare Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist place died Tuesday in Jaipur, according to a community leader.

Police said after participating in a peace march in Jaipur against the decision, Sugyeysagar Maharaj sat on the fast at Sanghiji temple in Sanganer area of the city.

The priest was a native of a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan.

"He was on a 'vrat' and had not eaten anything since December 25. He passed away in the morning and the funeral was conducted at noon," SHO of Malpura Gate police station Satish Chand said.

Rajasthan Jain Sabha president Subhash Jain said Maharaj died while fasting in protest against the Jharkhand government's decision.

The state government has decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which irked the community. They are concerned the decision will jeopardise the sacredness of the site.

