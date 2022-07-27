Jailed Murder Case Accused Elected As Panchayat President In Madhya Pradesh

Indrapal Patel has been in jail for the last three years. (Representational)

A murder case accused lodged in jail was on Wednesday elected as the president of a Janpad Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

Indrapal Patel, who has been in jail for the last three years, had earlier won the election as the Janpad Panchayat member. He was elected as the president of Hatta Janpad Panchayat on Wednesday, an official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and election officer Abhishek Thakur said Patel was declared elected as the Janpad Panchayat president after getting 11 out of 16 votes in the 17-member Hatta Janpad Panchayat. Patel couldn't cast his vote as he is in jail.

The election was held without party symbols.

Patel's father and former district panchayat president Shivcharan Patel said his son has been in jail for more than three years after his name figured in a murder case.

The case is sub-judice, he said.

Of the total of 313 janpad panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, the elections for the post of the president and vice president were held in 170 janpad panchayats on Wednesday.

The voting for the remaining 143 janpad panchayats will take place on Thursday, an official said.

Counting was taken up immediately after voting, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)