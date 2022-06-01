Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi And Sidhu Moose Wala's Shooting: 5 Things To Know

Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar jail on multiple charges. His security has now been increased. The gangster had earlier filed the petition in Delhi High Court but withdrew it today, ANI reported.

Bishnoi was questioned by Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday in jail in connection with Moose Wala's murder case. He was taken into custody by Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday in a difference case. "It has nothing to do with the Moosewala killing case," his lawyer Vishal Chopra told news agency PTI.

Moose Wala's murder is being linked to the turf war between the gangs of Bishnoi and Davinder Bambiha. Bambiha was shot dead in an encounter in 2016 and his gang is now run by Lucky Patiyal, who is jailed in Armenia.

Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi.