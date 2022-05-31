As Sidhu Moose Wala Is Cremated, Another Singer Requests Security Cover

Mr Aulakh received the threats last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Just as thousands thronged Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's cremation a day after his gruesome murder, another Punjabi singer has revealed that he too has received death threats. According to sources, 31-year-old Mankirt Aulakh has requested the Punjab police to increase his security cover citing a threat to life.

Mr Aulakh received the threats last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that took responsibility for killing Moose Wala, sources said.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot at least 30 times from an automatic assault rifle while he was driving his SUV in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. Brar, who has close ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said in a Facebook post that he had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

Mr Aulakh has reportedly received threats from a rival gang led by Davinder Bambiha, who used to run an extortion racket in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula before being killed in 2016 in an encounter with the Punjab Police. Since then, his aides, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha have been running the gang from inside a jail.

The recent Rohini courtroom shootout in Delhi in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed was reportedly planned by the Bambiha gang and their allies.