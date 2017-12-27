Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: BJP Lawmaker Takes Oath As Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Jai Ram Thakur Oath-Taking Ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are expected to be present at the ceremony.

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 27, 2017 14:27 IST
Jai Ram Thakur swearing in: The Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect is to take oath today at 11 am.

New Delhi:  Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at the historic Ridge Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and several Union ministers and chief ministers were present at the at the ceremony among others. Around ten ministers swore-in as Himachal Pradesh ministers in the presence of over 50,000 people. 
 

Here are the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur: 




Dec 27, 2017
14:27 (IST)
PM Modi stops at Indian Coffee House at Mall Road
Dec 27, 2017
13:30 (IST)
PM Modi greets LK Advani after Jai Ram Thakur's swearing-in ceremony 

Dec 27, 2017
12:06 (IST)
PM Modi congratulates Jai Ram Thakur after he swears-in as Himachal Pradesh CM
Dec 27, 2017
11:57 (IST)
Vikram Singh, Govind Singh Thakur swear-in as ministers 
Dec 27, 2017
11:48 (IST)

Ram lal Markandaye and Vipin Singh Parmar take oath as Himachal Pradesh ministers 

Dec 27, 2017
11:48 (IST)

Virender Kanwar sworn-in as Himachal Pradesh minister 

Dec 27, 2017
11:48 (IST)

Anil Sharma takes oath as Himachal Pradesh minister

Dec 27, 2017
11:44 (IST)

Sarveen Chaudhary, only woman in cabinet, swears-in as Himachal Pradesh minister

Dec 27, 2017
11:43 (IST)
BJP leaders take oath as Himachal Pradesh cabinet ministers
Dec 27, 2017
11:36 (IST)
PM Modi greets public as Jai Ram Thakur takes oath 

Dec 27, 2017
11:31 (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister 

Dec 27, 2017
11:31 (IST)
Massive crowd gathers for Jai Ram Thakur's swearing-in in Himachal Pradesh

Dec 27, 2017
11:28 (IST)
PM Modi joins other BJP leaders at Ridge Ground for Jai Ram Thakur's oath-taking ceremony

Dec 27, 2017
11:17 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath present at Ridge Ground  

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have already arrived for the oath taking ceremony Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect Jai Ram Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the state a short while ago, is expected to join them soon. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the public. 



Dec 27, 2017
11:13 (IST)

A five-time legislator, Mr Thakur rose through the ranks and is known for his humble, clean and low-profile nature. Mr Thakur was a Cabinet minister in the BJP government led by PK Dhumal from 2007 to 2012. 

Dec 27, 2017
11:11 (IST)

Doing away with VIP culture tops Jai Ram Thakur's agenda 

Jai Ram Thakur has said that his top priorities would be restoring law and order situation, to do away with the VIP culture, to review all decisions of the previous Congress government in past three months, to minimise wasteful expenditure and to develop tourism infrastructure.

Dec 27, 2017
11:09 (IST)

Jai Ram Thakur's selection is seen as a generational shift in a state where the BJP and Congress had projected much older men for the top post - the Congress' Virbhadra Singh is 83, while PK Dhumal is 73. He has been the party's state unit chief and a minister in a government headed by Mr Dhumal in the past. 

Dec 27, 2017
11:05 (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur to swear-in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister shortly 
Dec 27, 2017
10:57 (IST)
PM Modi arrives in Himachal Pradesh for Jai Ram Thakur's oath-taking ceremony




Dec 27, 2017
10:36 (IST)
PM Modi being received at the Chandigarh airport, to attend Jai Ram Thakur's oath ceremony shortly

Dec 27, 2017
10:19 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Chandigarh 

Dec 27, 2017
10:09 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address people at the venue.

Dec 27, 2017
10:07 (IST)

Most VVIPs to land at Jubbar-Hatti airport, to be flown to Annandale helipad by choppers.

Dec 27, 2017
10:06 (IST)

New ministers in Jai Ram Tahkur's 11-member cabinet likely are former Cabinet ministers Rajeev Bindal, Kishan Kapoor, Sarveen Chaudhary, Mohinder Singh, Congress rebel Anil Sharma, Narinder Bragta and Ramesh Dhawala and new faces could comprise Gobind Thakur, Vikram Jaryal, Rakesh Pathania and Rajeev Sahjal, reports news agency IANS. 

Dec 27, 2017
09:53 (IST)

Over 1,000 security men deployed on security duty, LCD screens installed outside venue

Dec 27, 2017
09:49 (IST)

Shimla's historic Ridge ground gears up for Jai Ram Thakur's swearing-in ceremony. Over 50,000 people expected to be present. 


Dec 27, 2017
09:43 (IST)
Its the win for the common man, says Jai Ram Thakur's wife


Dec 27, 2017
09:40 (IST)

"Would have been happy if my father would have been here today," says Jai Ram Thakur. Adding that his father past away last year, the chief minister-elect further said that though his mother is unwell, her blessings are with him. 

Dec 27, 2017
09:36 (IST)

"People have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations": Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Jai Ram Thakur, who is set to take oath today, said that he would make sure that he tries and meets the expectations of the people as they have shown faith him. 


Dec 27, 2017
09:08 (IST)

New Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be a blend of old and new faces

Dec 27, 2017
08:46 (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony

As Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister in Shimla this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be in attendance.
Dec 27, 2017
08:30 (IST)
People start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Himachal Pradesh

Dec 27, 2017
08:06 (IST)

Massive security and other arrangements in place for the swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ridge Maidan

