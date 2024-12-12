Jagdeep Dhankhar Says "Some Forces" Unable To Digest India's Progress

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned against "some forces" in and outside the country which are "unable to digest India's progress" and looking to divide the country. He urged people to be together in "neutralizing every anti-national narrative."

While speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday, VP Dhankhar mentioned, "There are some forces in the country and outside which are unable to digest India's progress. There is a well-planned effort going on to disintegrate the country, divide the country and insult its institutions. We must neutralize in togetherness every anti-national narrative."

"One thing is very clear, it cannot be said that India is a nation with potential, that stage is behind us. India is on the rise, and as I said that rise is unstoppable," the VP continued.

Earlier on Tuesday, INDIA bloc parties submitted a no-confidence motion at the Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody's office, seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Upper House, Vice President Dhankhar for allegedly conducting the proceedings of the Council of States in "extremely partisan manner."

"All parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step. The motion has just been submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also accused Dhankhar of behaving like a "spokesperson of the government for his next promotion."

He alleged that the "biggest disrupter" in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself.

"He (RS chairman) does schooling like a headmaster... From the opposition side, whenever important issues are raised as per rules - the chairman doesn't allow to have a discussion in a planned manner. Time and again opposition leaders are stopped from speaking. His (RS Chairman) fidelity is towards the ruling party instead of the Constitution and constitutional tradition," Mr Kharge alleged.

