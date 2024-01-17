Jagdeep Dhankhar Releases Mansukh Mandaviya's Book On India's Journey Towards Fertiliser Self-Sufficiency

Jagdeep Dhankhar Releases Mansukh Mandaviya's Book

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today released the book titled 'Fertilising the Future: Bharat's March Towards Fertiliser Self-Sufficiency' written by Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya said the book presents how the country is moving forward on the path of becoming a 'self-reliant India' in the field of fertilisers.

"Along with many such successes, the story of how the country is moving forward on the path of becoming 'self-reliant India' in the field of fertilisers has been presented interestingly through this book," he said.

आज माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी ने मेरी पुस्तक 'उर्वरक आत्मनिर्भरता की राह' और 'FERTILISING THE FUTURE: Bharat's March Towards Fertiliser Self-Sufficiency' का विमोचन किया। इसके लिए मैं उनका हार्दिक आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। @VPIndiapic.twitter.com/LPFjxWSW9W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 17, 2024

"In the last few years, many countries of the world faced the problem of fertiliser crises. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India did not let these crises affect the farmers and agriculturists of our country. Modi ji ensured that the rising prices of fertilisers in the global markets will not affect the farmers of the country," as mentioned in the book.

"For this, the government worked to increase the subsidy. Even though the burden of subsidies on the government continued to increase, the Prime Minister was determined not to let the country's food providers feel its burden," the book states.

When the prices of fertilisers were increasing all over the world, there was a crisis of supply of fertilisers in many countries. On this front also, under the guidance of the Prime Minister ensured that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the country. India worked to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers to its farmers at reasonable prices by entering into long-term agreements with countries that manufacture fertilisers and supply raw materials for fertilisers.

"Today, India is moving rapidly on the path of becoming self-reliant in terms of fertilisers. Approximately 3.5 crore tons of urea is consumed every year in India. Of these, India has been importing approximately 70-80 lakh metric tons. Now it is continuously decreasing the import and we hope that soon India will become self-sufficient in urea. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the closed urea factories were restarted," said Dr Mandaviya.

"Besides this, new urea production plants were also set up. Apart from this, by developing Nano urea and producing it on a large scale, India has made significant progress in becoming self-sufficient in urea. In the case of DAP also, remarkable work is being done towards making the country self-reliant," added Dr Mandaviya.

