Puri's Jagannath Temple To Enforce Strict Dress Code From January 1, 2024

Devotees will have to wear traditional clothes while visiting Jagannath temple.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri has decided to strictly enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1, 2024 in the Jagannath temple.

Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said Puri Jagannath temple is an important religious site among the four dhams.

Binayak Dasmohapatra said, "Lakhs of devotees visit Puri for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. Therefore, implementing a dress code for all devotees is essential to upholding the temple's spirituality and sanctity,"

The Daitapati Nijog, a servitor's body in Puri Srimandir has been demanding a dress code for the devotees visiting the Puri Jagannath temple, complaining that many came to the temple in shorts that hurt the religious sentiments of other devotees.

From January 1 next year, devotees will have to wear 'decent' clothes to enter the Jagannath temple in Puri.

"Devotees should wear traditional clothes while visiting Jagannath temple. They should not wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans and skirts. Dress code has been introduced at several shrines across the country," he added.

