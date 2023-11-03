Jagan Reddy's Sister YS Sharmila Won't Contest Telangana Polls, Reason Is...

Telangana will vote on November 30 and results will declared on December 3.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila today said that she will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, and has instead decided to support the Congress.

Ms Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that she has decided to extend her support to the Congress to avoid split of votes in the elections that may benefit Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

YS Sharmila met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi last month, after which she claimed "constructive discussions" had been taken at the meeting and warned KCR to expect defeat.