3-Time Ex-MLA From KCR's Party Was German Citizen: Telangana High Court

Chennamaneni Ramesh won the Vemulawada Assembly seat four times (File).

Ex-BRS leader Chennamaneni Ramesh is a German citizen and used forged documents - presenting himself as an Indian national - to contest the Vemulawada Assembly seat, the Telangana High Court ruled Monday on a petition filed by the Congress' Aadi Srinivas.

The court held Mr Ramesh had failed to provide documentation from the German embassy confirming he is no longer a citizen of that country. It imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 25 lakh is payable to Mr Srinivas, against whom Mr Ramesh lost the November 2023 election.

In a celebratory post on X, Mr Srinivas said, "Backlash to former MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh... 30 lakhs fined to Ramesh who was elected MLA with false documents as a German citizen..."

Mr Ramesh had earlier won the Vemulawada seat four times - in 2009 as part of the Telugu Desam Party and then thrice from 2010 to 2018, including the bypoll after he switched parties.

According to the law, non-Indian citizens cannot contest or vote in an election.

In 2020 the centre had informed the Telangana High Court that Mr Ramesh held a German passport - valid till 2023 - and that the Union Home Ministry had already issued an order revoking his Indian citizenship on grounds he concealed facts in his application.

The Home Ministry said, "His (Mr Ramesh's) misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the Government of India... Had he revealed he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship..."

Mr Ramesh then filed a petition challenging the Home Ministry's order.

He was then asked to file an affidavit disclosing, and enclosing, details related to the surrender of his German passport, and also proof he had given up his German citizenship.

In 2013 the then undivided Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the bypoll victory for this same reason. Mr Ramesh then approached the Supreme Court and wrangled a stay.

But, while the stay was in effect, he contested and won the 2014 and 2018 elections.

