Jagan Reddy's Party MP Ramakrishna Raju Charged In Loan Default Case: CBI

The agency has registered the case against the MP and 10 others, and is carrying out searches at around 11 locations in Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Godavari district.

Ramakrishna Raju represents Narsapuram constituency in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

The CBI has charged YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with a case of alleged default of Rs 826-crore loan by Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd in which he is a director, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has registered the case against the MP and 10 others, and is carrying out searches at around 11 locations in Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Godavari district, they said.

The company is alleged to have defaulted on loan taken from a Punjab National Bank-led consortium.

