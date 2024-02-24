'Time Has Come...': Andhra MP Ramakrishna Raju Quits Jagan Reddy's Party

Raghu Ram Krishna is an MP from the Narsapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Saturday ended his association with the party. In a letter addressed to the YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that the time has come for both of them to free themselves from the 'unsavory' association once and for all.

"Your multiple and steady efforts like Mohammad Gajni to get me disqualified from my parliamentary membership haven't yielded till date your desired result. However, every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapuram for the last 3.5 years despite your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me," said the Narsapuram MP in his letter to CM Reddy.

"As a mark of my strong conviction towards serving for the public good, I hereby tender my resignation for the primary active membership of the YSRC party and expect you to accept the same with a prompt reply or response at your earliest convenience," he added.

Raju further said, "As the time has come for all of us to face the public probity and mandate it will free both of us from this unsavory association once for all."

Raghu Ram Krishna is an MP from the Narsapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. In 2014, he quit the YSRCP after not being able to secure the party's nomination from the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2018, he joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, in 2019, he again switched to the YSR Congress Party.

He won the Narsapuram constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a majority of 31,909 votes against Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Vetukuri Venkata Siva Rama Raju.

Several reports have claimed that the Narsapuram MP has been at loggerheads with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over several issues.

