Jagan Reddy Cancels Tirupati Temple Visit Amid Row Over Animal Fat In Laddoos

YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned visit to the Tirumala temple on Saturday which was meant to atone for the "sin" allegedly committed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has claimed that animal fat was used to make the famed laddoos which are offered as 'prasad' at the shrine.

Addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mr Reddy said he was denied permission, a charge that has been rubbished by Mr Naidu's TDP.

The decision came amid a political row in the state after the TDP and its ally BJP demanded that Mr Reddy, who is a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, sign a declaration meant for non-Hindus. The parties have said that according to the rules of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the Tirumala Tirupati temple, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara, to whom the temple is dedicated, before visiting the shrine.

Sources said that while the rule is an old one, new signboards announcing it have sprung up near the temple after the YSR Congress chief announced his visit on Wednesday.

Mr Naidu said that his government would protect Hindu sentiments and that all visitors must follow the traditions of the temple.

YSR Congress leaders have also been issued notices by the police stating that Section 30 of the Police Act, which regulates public assemblies and processions, is in force in the district. This was done in view of reports that several members of the party would gather along the route as part of statewide rituals to atone for Mr Naidu's "sin".

'Diverting The Topic'

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Reddy said he was also issued a notice that no permissions had been given for his Tirumala visit and claimed that the laddoo row was being used to divert the topic from the first 100 days of Mr Naidu's rule as the chief minister in this term.

"All the statements made by him on the laddoos are proving to be a lie one after another. He has made a mistake and violated the sanctity of the temple. Now he is bringing up the declaration issue to divert the topic once again and he is doing other politics with that... The Tirumala laddoo is special and pure, and with a political motive he (Mr Naidu) has said that it was made with animal fat," the former chief minister said in Telugu.

"A person holding the chief minister's chair should not be lying like this... Nothing can be more irreligious than a chief minister spoiling the name and fame of the temple and the lord like that. The tendering for procuring ghee has been happening every six months for decades... the temple board approves the lowest bidder from qualified bids and the government has no role in it," he added, asking why there was a delay in the lab report being delayed.