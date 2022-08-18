Jacqueline Fernandez 'Victim Of Conspiracy', Was Conned: Lawyer

Jacqueline Fernandez been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, which is probing a money trail in the extortion case linked to Chandrashekar.

Chandrashekar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

Jacqueline Fernandez, known for films such as "Kick", "Bhoot Police'' and most recently "Vikrant Rona", is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet.

In a statement, the 36-year-old actor's lawyer said, "She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date."