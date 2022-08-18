Jacqueline Fernandez 'Victim Of Conspiracy', Was Conned: Lawyer

Here are 5 facts about this big story:
Jacqueline Fernandez been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed in a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, which is probing a money trail in the extortion case linked to Chandrashekar.
Chandrashekar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.
Jacqueline Fernandez, known for films such as "Kick", "Bhoot Police'' and most recently "Vikrant Rona", is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet.
In a statement, the 36-year-old actor's lawyer said, "She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date."
"She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of larger criminal conspiracy," he added.