Questioning Of Actor Jacqueline Fernandez In Money Laundering Case To Continue Today

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for 10 hours yesterday.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi this morning for further questioning in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering investigation involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. She was yesterday questioned for more than ten hours by the probe agency.

The actor had deposed before the central agency in October as well, after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

The agency, on December 5, had stopped Ms Fernandez at the Mumbai airport from flying abroad by issuing a LOC (Look Out Circular). The agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the money generated from Sukesh's coning and extorting some high-profile people.

The actor's spokesperson had earlier said she was testifying before the agency as a witness. "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations," the spokesperson said.

The central agency has unearthed evidence showing financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Ms Fernandez. A horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Ms Fernandez, the ED has said in its charge sheet, according to sources.

Along with Ms Fernandez, the charge sheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Ms Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned.

Chandrashekar had earlier told the media that he had gifted a car to Ms Fatehi.