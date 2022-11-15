Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Bail In 200-Crores Money Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Tuesday granted bail by a Delhi court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Ms Fernandez had sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court had on August 31 accepted the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Ms Fernandez to appear before the court.

Ms Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The agency's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.