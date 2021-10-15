Jacqueline Fernandez Gets 3rd Summons After No-Show In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to actor Jacqueline Fernandez after she failed to appear before the probe agency for the second time today. The Enforcement Directorate had asked the actor to appear in its office in connection with the money laundering case against con artists Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul.

The probe agency has now asked Ms Fernandez to appear at its office in Delhi at 11 AM tomorrow.

According to sources, the officials want to confront Ms Fernandez with the con couple

Chandrasekar and Paul have already been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around ₹ 200 crore.

The agency had earlier also questioned actor Nora Fatehi.

According to news agency PTI, Ms Fernandez and Ms Fatehi were also scammed by Chandrashekar.