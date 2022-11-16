Man Who Slit Woman's Throat, Posted Video With Body, Yet To Be Arrested

The accused used the victim's Instagram account to upload a video, police said.

As the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi hogs limelight, grisly killing of a woman allegedly by her boyfriend over "infidelity" in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has shocked people, but the accused is yet to be arrested nearly a week after he posted a chilling video on social media of her lying dead in a resort in Jabalpur.

In the video, the man, who identifies himself as Abhijeet Patidar, is seen saying, "Bewafai nahi karne ka" (do not be unfaithful) inside the resort room with the woman lying in a pool of blood on the bed.

The woman, identified as Shilpa Jharia (22), was a resident of the Kundam area of Jabalpur district and was found dead in the resort on November 8, a police official said on Wednesday.

In the video posted on Friday last, the accused is seen showing the face of the woman lying on the bed by lifting the bedsheet and telling her not to "betray" him, he said.

In another video, Patidar, a resident of Patan town in Jabalpur who claims to be in the business of oil and sugar, is heard admitting that he killed the woman.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

"Police personnel have been sent to various places in search of the man accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was found dead in a resort in Jabalpur," Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Cops are in process of gathering details about the accused and inputs received so far are being examined minutely, said the senior officer.

Clues gathered from the videos posted by the accused on social media platforms are being analyzed, the SP said.

The accused, who originally hails from Gujarat, used the Instagram account of the victim to upload the first video, Tilwara police station in-charge Laxman Singh Jharia said.

The location of the accused has been traced and a team of cops dispatched to apprehend him, he added.

