Madhya Pradesh Resort Murder Accused Arrested From Rajasthan

Murder accused Hemant Bhadane was remanded in police custody for two days

The prime accused in the murder of a woman at a resort in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur earlier this month has finally been arrested after he kept dodging the police since November 7.

After travelling around 4,000km over the last ten days, frequently changing his location to keep police at bay, his luck finally ran out. He also kept withdrawing Rs 20,000 from the victim's account every day while on the run, police said.

The accused, who had initially presented himself as Abhijit Patidar, has now been identified as Hemant Bhadane, 29. He was arrested from Rajasthan yesterday and produced in court today, police said. Hemant was slapped by some lawyers at the Jabalpur court complex. He was remanded in police custody for two days and will be produced in court again on Monday.

Hemant had reportedly slit the throat of 25-year-old Shilpa Jharia at Mekhla Resort and posted a video with the body, with the message: "Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka" (do not be unfaithful).

Police said the victim's mobile phone, ATM card and cash were recovered from the accused

According to records, the victim and the accused had checked in at the resort on November 6. On November 7, the accused left the room after locking it from outside and never returned. Resort authorities broke open the door of the room the following day to find the victim's body on the bed, with the throat slit.

Police said it was only after cross-verification of the accused's finger prints that the real identity of Abhijit Patidar as Hemant Bhadane could be established.

Eye-witness account of a taxi driver who had chauffeured Hemant and CCTV footage from the bank ATMs from where he had withdrawn cash using the victim's ATM card also helped police zero in on Hemant.

The accused claimed in court that he had committed the murder on instructions from his business partner Jitendra Kumar, who was arrested soon after the crime. Hemant had earlier named one Sumit Patel as Jitendra's aide, who is also in police custody.

Mukesh Joga, Inspector General, Jabalpur, said that according to an employee at the resort's reception, the accused and the victim had checked in on November 6, identifying themselves as Abhijit Patidar and Rakhi Mishra, respectively. They had also forwarded copies of their Aadhar Cards to the resort receptionist's phone as identity documents, which later turned out to be fake.

However, once the finger print expert cross-verified the details of evidence collected from the crime scene, the accused's identity matched with that of a person called Hemant Bhadane who had 37 cases filed against him in Maharashtra for various crimes, including cycle theft. That was when his real identity came to light.

The police official said the victim's mobile phone, ATM card, chain, earrings and Rs 1,52,450 in cash were also recovered from the accused.

In a viral video, posted after the murder, the accused had identified himself as a trader from Patna, and named Jitendra as his business partner, alleging that the victim had affairs with both of them.

He also claimed that the victim had borrowed around Rs 12 lakhs from Jitendra and fled to Jabalpur.

In a third post, addressing the victim, the accused had said: "Babu heaven mein phir milenge" (dear, we'll meet again in heaven).