J&K Students Arrested For Celebrating World Cup Defeat Won't Face Terror Charges

The seven accused are the students of the SKUAST. (Representational)

The stringent anti-terror law has been dropped against the seven university students arrested for celebrating India's World Cup defeat at their hostel in Jammu and Kashmir last month. However, they will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

The accused are the students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST). They were granted bail after the prosecution informed the court that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges have been dropped against them.

"We have taken a considerate view after their parents gave an undertaking. We don't want the future of these students to be spoiled," said Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, adding that they will face charges under the IPC.

After dropping the UAPA charges, sources say, the police have invoked sections under the Sedition law against the students.

Last week, the seven students of veterinary sciences were charged with UAPA following a complaint that they had celebrated Australia's victory against India in the Cricket World Cup finale.

The arrested students were also accused of threatening a non-local student during the final match and raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

India lost the World Cup title clash to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad on November 19.