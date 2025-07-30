8,947 UAPA Cases Filed Between 2018 and 2022, Only 2 Scrapped: Government

Only two cases filed under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were quashed by courts across the country between 2018 and 2022, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented data from the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on "Crime in India", which showed that 6,503 individuals were charge-sheeted under the UAPA during the period, while 252 people were convicted for the offences.

The country-wide data presented by the minister showed that two cases were quashed in Kerala in 2022.

Law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 8,947 individuals under the UAPA between 2018 and 2022, with 2,633 arrests in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 2,162 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data, 1,421 arrests were made in the country under the anti-terror law in 2018, 1,948 in 2019, 1,321 in 2020, 1,621 in 2021 and 2,636 in 2022.

