J&K Police Files Charge Sheet Against 12 In Rs 300-Crore Drug Haul Case

The accused wanted to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 12 suspects in a court here in a Rs 300-crore drug haul case, an official said.

The case pertains to the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs from Jammu and Kashmir and some neighboring states last year.

The accused wanted to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir using proceeds of illicit drug sales, they said.

