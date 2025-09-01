J&K Government Orders Audit Of School Buildings Across Jammu

Authorities on Sunday ordered a safety audit of all school buildings across Jammu division, which has been battered by heavy rains and flash floods over the past week, even as the closure of schools in the region was extended till Monday.

More than 130 persons, mostly pilgrims, have been killed, over 120 injured, while 33 remained untraced following cloudburst-triggered landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The record rainfall on August 26-27 triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas of Jammu and other plain areas, causing widespread damage to public and private properties.

In a letter addressed to all chief education officers, the Directorate of School Education Jammu asked them to approach the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department for a safety audit of all government school buildings on priority.

"It is to convey that in view of the continuous heavy rains, landslides in hilly areas, and flood-like situations across Jammu Division, it is imperative to ensure the structural safety of all school buildings," the letter said, adding that the safety certificates must be obtained from the competent authorities immediately and proceed accordingly.

Earlier, School Education Director Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said all government and private schools will remain closed across Jammu on Monday, citing incessant rain and landslides in the region.

The schools remained closed this week as a precautionary measure amid weather advisories.

