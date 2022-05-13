Cop Shot At By Terrorist In J&K's Pulwama, Hospitalised

The incident took place at Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Representational image)

Police Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident of Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, has been shot at by terrorists at his residence on Friday, informed the police.

Mr Thoker has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital.

"Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmed Thoker Son of Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details into the matter are awaited.