Ivanka Trump Visits Golconda Fort in Hyderabad

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday visited historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. On the second and last day of her visit to this city to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she visited the fort located about 15 km from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the summit.After attending a session in the morning on the second day, Ms Trump went back to Trident Hotel, where she is staying. She later left for the fort, which was the capital of the Qutub Shahi kingdom from 1518 to 1687.US security agencies and the local police had made security arrangements. The fort was closed for tourists and police imposed restrictions on traffic in the surroundings.The Telangana government is also hosting a dinner for the GES guests at the Golconda Fort on Wednesday. However, Ms Trump will not attend that dinner as she would be flying back today evening.She was earlier expected to visit the Charminar, symbol of Hyderabad located in the old city. The plans, however, were dropped on security grounds, police sources said.Since all the security arrangements were already in place at the fort for the dinner, the security agencies cleared the proposal for a sightseeing tour of the fort.Ms Trump on Tuesday attended dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at Taj Falaknuma, the palace hotel in the old city.