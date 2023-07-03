'It's A Hit Wicket': Eknath Shinde On Ajit Pawar's Mutiny

"I welcome Ajit Pawar and his MLAs wholeheartedly," said Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that some people were talking about googly and clean bowled but everyone saw who has been clean bowled and added that it's a hit wicket.

"This is not a new government, Shiv Sena and BJP government were functioning under PM Modi's leadership. Development work was going on and Ajit Pawar who believed in the development work, supported and joined the government," Eknath Shinde said.

"I welcome him and his MLAs wholeheartedly. He has a lot of MPs and MLAs which will definitely help in the development of Maharashtra. This double-engine government will now run at the speed of a bullet train. MVA government is broken... Some people were talking about googly and clean bowled, but everyone saw today who was clean bowled...it's a hit wicket", CM Shinde added.

In a dramatic turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar and eight party leaders joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar justified his party's decision to join the NDA government in Maharashtra and emphasized that the country has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He explained that the decision was taken as they intend to contest the upcoming polls with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP), which is why we have taken this decision," he said.

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas Patil took oath at Raj Bhawan today.

Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party leaders joined the Maharashtra government, party chief Sharad Pawar said, "this is not 'googly', it is a robbery" and that he was worried about the future of those who left the party.

He also hinted at action against party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, saying they did not follow their responsibilities. Sharad Pawar said some of those who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government were facing ED cases.

Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

"This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," Sharad Pawar said.

"Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6, where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."

Sharad Pawar said that in the next two-three days, they will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. "Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us".

Apparently referring to Ajit Pawar who faced accusations related to the alleged irrigation scam, Pawar took a dig at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "it is clear that all the charges have been cleared".

"Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar said he had dealt with splits earlier and rejuvenated the party.

"This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," he said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said he has been receiving calls from other opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over developments in Maharashtra.

"I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan."

He said senior leaders will sit to decide about any action against the rebel leaders.

"We will work to strengthen the party again. MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," he said.

"I will never say that my home has split, this issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people. I am worried about the future of those who left. I want to give the credit for this to PM Modi. Two days ago, he had made statements and after that statement, some people started feeling uneasy, some of them were also facing ED actions," he added.

On Monday, the NCP supremo will address a public gathering in former Maharashtra Chief Minister YB Chavan's hometown Karad.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

According to the party sources, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs.

MLAs accompanying Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were upset with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's 'unilateral' decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Bihar's Patna last month, as per the sources.

