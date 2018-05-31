IT Giants To Bring Online Education To Jammu And Kashmir Microsoft, Tech Avant-Garde and Efee Online have partnered with the Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) to start an online education system.

Education in Kashmir is adversely affected by the frequent curfews and shutdowns. (Representational) New Delhi: Three IT majors - Microsoft, Tech Avant-Garde and Efee Online - have come together to help Kashmiri students make up for academic losses due to frequent shutdowns and curfews.



The three firms have partnered with the Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) in starting an online education system in Jammu and Kashmir.



"PSAK is partnering with 'Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft and Efee online companies to bring Information Technology (IT) which is going to permit solutions to the education system especially during the frequent closure of education institutes of Kashmir," PSAK head G.N. Var said in a statement.



Microsoft's Aspire School Program Suite (MASP Pro) will be used to equip schools with innovative learning solutions and technology. This programme combines the benefits of Microsoft's technology and e-payment solutions from Efee Online to empower teachers and students to be future-ready.



"This is an integrated learning online system in which a student will be given a software, 'Lycee' worth Rs 25,000 free with MASP Pro," said Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde.



"The teachers will be given a device by which they will remain connected with the students especially during the internet shutdowns", he added.



Ali Sait said the service was launched in Kashmir first because they wanted the state to become the centre of educational transformation in India.



The PSAK has appealed for special internet services for the education system.



Mr Var said restrictions, curfews and violence had become a part of everyday life in Kashmir.



"We are unable to provide quality education to students as our schools get shut. At times, we cannot even operate buses due to fear of violence. We cannot help the fact that we live in a conflict zone. What we are trying to do is to isolate the education sector in a way that it remains largely unaffected", Mr Var added.



