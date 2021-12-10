ISRO Signs Agreement With Chinese Firm Oppo For R&D, Crucial Navigation Service

ISRO and Chinese firm Oppo sign deal for R&D of India's NavIC messaging service. (Representational)

The Indian Space Research Organisation has signed an agreement with Chinese smart devices maker Oppo to strengthen the research and development of the NavIC messaging service.

The NavIC system provides detailed regional navigation services covering the Indian mainland and an area up to 1,500 km beyond the Indian mainland. In addition to its primary function of providing PNT (position, navigation and timing) services, NavIC is also capable of broadcasting short messages.

Under the agreement ISRO and Oppo India will exchange technical information of NavIC messaging services to build rapid, ready to use, end-to-end application-specific solutions by integrating NavIC messaging service with the mobile handset platform keeping in mind the need of Indian users.

"The memorandum will pave the way for future collaborations between ISRO and Oppo India to develop indigenous solutions by incorporating the NavIC short messaging feature in the smartphones released by OPPO India," Oppo India said in a statement.

The messaging service is mainly used for broadcasting safety-of-life alerts in areas with poor or no communication, particularly in the oceans.

"Under our latest MoU, we will support ISRO with our industry-leading R&D capabilities to provide a seamless experience to the users of the NavIC application. In line with our vision towards Make In India, OPPO will invest in further scaling the product with its competitive and experienced R&D team," Oppo India Vice President, India R&D Head Tasleem Arif said.

Oppo India has its manufacturing unit in Noida and R&D centre in Hyderabad.

"K Sivan, Secretary, DOS / Chairman, ISRO appreciated the efforts of OPPO, India in scaling NavIC application through their innovative R&D initiatives. He also urged OPPO, India to include NavIC in all their upcoming products," the statement said.



