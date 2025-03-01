Norms For Recruitment And Career Prospects At ISRO

Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS) offers career opportunities in various fields of specialization and qualifications. Some of the major job opportunities are listed below. Interested candidates can check the post , eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details.

Technician-B

Candidates passed in SSLC + ITI / NTC / NAC from NCVT (minimum two years course) are eligible for the post.

Applicants will be entitled for a level pay of L-3 (21,700 - 69,100). The maximum age limit of the candidate is 35 years.

Selection will be based on Written Test Marks. Skill test is conducted for qualifying nature.

Candidates can progress upto the post of Assistant Engineer in Level 12 (78800 - 209200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Technical Assistant

Candidates having a diploma in Engineering with first class, from a State recognised Board, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre as eligible. Selection will be based on Written Test Marks and skill test is only of qualifying nature. Applicants will be entitled for a pay scale of L-7(44900-142400). The maximum age limit is 35 years.

Candidates can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Scientific Assistant

Applicants with BSc degree with first class from a recognised university/ institution in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre can apply.

Selection will be based on written test marks only and skill test is only of qualifying nature. The level in the pay matric is L-7(44900-142400). The upper age limit is 35.

Candidates can progress upto the post of Scientific Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Scientist/ Engineer-SC

The eligibility criteria for BE/BTech candidates is based on GATE score, MBA scores, ME/MTech scores. Candidates can visit the official website of the ISRO for detailed information. The selection of candidates is based on interviews based on their GATE score. The pay scale includes L-10(56100-177500). Candidates can progress up to Distinguished Scientist in Level 16 (205400-224400) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.



Details are also available about Library Assistant 'A', Technical Assistant, Programme Assistant, Social Research Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Junior Producer, Lab Technician-A, among others.