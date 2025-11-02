ISRO Set To Launch India's Heaviest Satellite CMS-03 From Sriharikota

India is gearing up for a landmark space mission as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch its heaviest satellite yet from home soil. The 4,410 kg multi-band communication satellite, CMS-03, is set to travel into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, marking a significant milestone for the country's space program.

The CMS-03 satellite will be launched aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed "Bahubali" for its heavy lift capability. The 43.5-meter-tall launch vehicle has been fully assembled and mated with the satellite and moved to the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

ISRO said that final preparations have been completed and the countdown for the LVM3-M5 mission has now officially begun, with all systems fully ready for launch. The launch is scheduled for 5:26 pm on November 2.

Launch Day for LVM3M5. India's heavy-lift rocket launches CMS03 today at 17:26 IST.



🗓️ 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday)

🕔 4:56 PM IST onwards



2 Nov 2025 (Sunday)

LVM3, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, is ISRO's new heavy-lift launch vehicle, capable of cost-effectively delivering satellites up to 4,000 kg into GTO.

This three-stage rocket, consisting of two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110), and a cryogenic stage (C25), has been developed entirely using indigenous technologies.

The LVM3 has an excellent track record, including its first developmental launch, the Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment (CARE), in 2014.

This will be the fifth operational flight of the LVM3-M5 vehicle. The rocket's cryogenic stage enables it to deliver payloads up to 4,000 kg to GTO and up to 8,000 kg to low Earth orbit. A human-rated version of this rocket, the HRLV, is planned for ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

While CMS-03 will be India's heaviest satellite to be launched from the country, ISRO previously launched its heaviest communications satellite, GSAT-11, weighing 5,854 kg, on an Ariane-5 rocket from French Guiana in 2018. The mission aims to provide multi-band communications services over the vast oceanic area, including the Indian landmass.