Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

ISRO Completes First Air-Drop Test For Gaganyaan Parachute System

The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India's capability to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
ISRO Completes First Air-Drop Test For Gaganyaan Parachute System
  • ISRO successfully conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan mission
  • The test validated the parachute-based deceleration system near Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh
  • The exercise involved ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

ISRO on Sunday successfully carried out the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) to validate the parachute-based deceleration system for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

An ISRO official told PTI that the end-to-end demonstration was conducted near Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The exercise was jointly executed by ISRO, the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India's capability to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth. Planned as the country's first human spaceflight programme, it will also involve precursor unmanned missions to test systems critical for crew safety.

The parachute-based deceleration mechanism is a key component to ensure the safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gaganyaan Mission, ISRO, ISRO Gaganyaan Mission
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com