Israeli Embassy's Hindi Diwas Video With A Bollywood Twist Is PM-Approved

Israeli Embassy's effort to promote Hindi through Indian film dialogues is impressive, PM said. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Israeli embassy for putting out a video of its officials mouthing several popular Hindi film dialogues on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Thursday.

Tradition, prestige and discipline are the three pillars of this Israeli embassy, PM Modi said, posting on Ex Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's wordplay on a dialogue from the 2007 film "Mohabbatein".

The embassy had posted a video of its officials speaking and acting out several Hindi film dialogues.

