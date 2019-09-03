Israel PM Cancels Visit To India For The Second Time This Year

This is the second time this year Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a planned visit to India

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday cancelled a day-long visit to India on September 9 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing scheduling issues due to unprecedented repeat polls in Israel.

Sources said PM Modi and Mr Netanyahu spoke earlier on Tuesday and both of them agreed to cancel their scheduled meeting in New Delhi on September 9 due to polls in Israel on September 17.

This is the second time this year that the Israeli leader has cancelled a planned visit to India.

Mr Netanyahu's planned visit was widely seen in Israel as an effort by him to project his acceptance worldwide and prop up his campaign just days before the September 17 repeat polls.

In July, Mr Netanyahu's political party put banners featuring his pictures with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to lure support by presenting him in a "different league".

His campaign has focused on bringing out his close chemistry with the world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics which is crucial for the country's security.

Mr Netanyahu visited India in January 2018, while PM Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state.

The close chemistry between the two leaders has been often discussed in Indian and Israeli press.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.