Islamic Seminary Asks UP To Allow Animal Sacrifice, Namaaz On Bakri Eid Amid Pandemic

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha.

In a letter sent to the chief minister on Monday, acting Mohtamim Maulana Abdul Khalik Madrasi said Bakri Eid is nearing and there is no alternative to sacrifice in Islam, adding that due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are hurdles and uncertainty in the way of preparations for the festival.

He demanded that as the festival could fall on a Saturday (August 1), the state government should consider shifting of the weekend lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Madrasi said like last year, local authorities should be asked to ensure cleanliness after sacrifice of animals and that permission should be given for holding namaz in Idgahs while following social distancing norms.

He said even after the unlock, at many places, permission was not being given for holding a cattle market and police are harassing those taking cattle for sacrifice, adding that clear guidelines should be issued for the same.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques for Eid al-Adha.

Markets should be organised for the festival so that Muslims can make their purchases for carrying out the holy sacrifice, he told reporters.

Stating that he met the authorities with his demand, Mr Barq said if Muslims in large numbers offer prayers for the country, god would definitely hear it.

