ISIS Terrorist With Rs 3 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Delhi, Charged Under UAPA

Rizwan Ali, an ISIS terrorist, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell today just days ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. A resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, Rizwan Ali had been on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terror-related activities.

The arrest took place Thursday night, following an intelligence tip-off. According to Delhi Police sources, information was received that Rizwan Ali was expected to arrive at Biodiversity Park in the Tughlaqabad area around 11 pm. Acting swiftly, the Special Cell laid a trap and successfully captured the wanted terrorist.

The operation led to the recovery of a .30 bore star pistol and three live cartridges from Rizwan Ali's possession. Additionally, two mobile phones were seized during the arrest, and authorities are currently analysing the data on these devices to uncover further details about his activities and potential associates.

The NIA had previously announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his capture. Rizwan Ali's association with ISIS, specifically the Pune Module, had made him a wanted figure, and his presence in the capital was particularly alarming in the lead-up to the national holiday.

According to the police, Rizwan Ali and his associates had conducted a reconnaissance of several VIP areas in Delhi.

His involvement with ISIS had already led to him being booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Delhi Police Special Cell had similarly registered a case against him under the UAPA and the Explosive Act

In the wake of Rizwan Ali's arrest, the Delhi Police have intensified their security measures across the city. Posters of terrorists linked with ISIS and Al Qaeda have been put up in various locations.

The security crackdown is not limited to Delhi. In Punjab, similar measures are being taken to prevent any potential threats. The Punjab Police recently conducted a comprehensive cordon and search operation across all 28 police districts, focusing on bus stands where they frisked passengers with the aid of sniffer dogs.